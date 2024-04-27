Short Interest in Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Rises By 77.1%

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 763,900 shares, an increase of 77.1% from the March 31st total of 431,400 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 200,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

PRAX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $16.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $75.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Friday.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 44,585.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 83,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 82,929 shares during the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,485,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,669,000 after acquiring an additional 235,000 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 56,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 17,428 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 10.7% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 8,780,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,014,000 after buying an additional 849,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. 67.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PRAX opened at $54.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $725.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.89. Praxis Precision Medicines has a twelve month low of $12.45 and a twelve month high of $67.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.54.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.97) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.05) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. Praxis Precision Medicines had a negative net margin of 5,037.88% and a negative return on equity of 151.02%. As a group, analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

