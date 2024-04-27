Aben Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aben Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 88.2% from the March 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Aben Minerals Stock Performance
OTCMKTS ABNAF opened at $0.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.06. Aben Minerals has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.13.
Aben Minerals Company Profile
