Aben Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aben Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 88.2% from the March 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Aben Minerals Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ABNAF opened at $0.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.06. Aben Minerals has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.13.

Aben Minerals Company Profile

Featured Articles

Aben Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Yukon, Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and graphite deposits. Its flagship project is the Forrest Kerr Gold project that covers an area of 23,397 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

