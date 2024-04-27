Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Shares to Reverse Split on Wednesday, May 1st

Shares of Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON – Free Report) are set to reverse split before the market opens on Wednesday, May 1st. The 1-18 reverse split was announced on Thursday, April 25th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, April 30th.

Recon Technology Price Performance

Recon Technology stock opened at $0.09 on Friday. Recon Technology has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Recon Technology in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Recon Technology Company Profile

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other components and parts related to oilfield production and other energy industries; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

