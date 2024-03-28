High Note Wealth LLC Acquires 621 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

High Note Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,996 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 4.2% of High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $11,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNH. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,565 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,721,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 14,701 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,740,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 5,254 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,451 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE UNH opened at $493.14 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $445.68 and a twelve month high of $554.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $503.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $518.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $454.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.54.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $94.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.39%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total transaction of $451,127.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,977,233.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total transaction of $597,581.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,306.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total transaction of $451,127.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,977,233.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on UNH. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $551.00 price objective for the company. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $480.00 target price (down from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $675.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $579.33.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

