S.A. Mason LLC Acquires 912 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

S.A. Mason LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $501,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 388,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,953,000 after buying an additional 10,771 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.5% during the third quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 252,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,019,000 after buying an additional 35,622 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of VEA stock opened at $50.26 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $50.36. The company has a market capitalization of $123.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.29.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

