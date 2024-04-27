Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Stake Lessened by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 32.4% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 150.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 156.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 12,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 29,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $308.23 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.37 and a twelve month high of $329.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $303.45 and a 200-day moving average of $260.90. The firm has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.01 and a beta of 0.93.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.29. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $432.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.97 million. Analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AXON shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $297.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.91.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

