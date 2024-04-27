11,000 Shares in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Acquired by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NYCB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded New York Community Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays started coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.43.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Down 3.6 %

New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $2.96 on Friday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.29.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.56). New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 28.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.01%.

Insider Activity at New York Community Bancorp

In related news, Director Peter Schoels purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,867.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Peter Schoels acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.15 per share, with a total value of $415,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 147,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,867.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Matthew Smith acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.05 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,440,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,834,766.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 213,410 shares of company stock worth $875,626 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

