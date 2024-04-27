Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 212 SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 212 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SAP by 121.0% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of SAP by 135.1% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 522 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

SAP stock opened at $186.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $187.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.82. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $126.75 and a 52-week high of $199.29.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.17). SAP had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.3852 per share. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.92%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. JMP Securities raised their target price on SAP from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp started coverage on SAP in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on SAP from $212.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.20.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

