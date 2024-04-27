Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of NMI worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NMI by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,583,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,356,000 after purchasing an additional 162,614 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NMI by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,708,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,381,000 after purchasing an additional 185,099 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NMI by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 988,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,787,000 after purchasing an additional 102,857 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NMI by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 899,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,355,000 after purchasing an additional 71,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of NMI by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 859,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,523,000 after purchasing an additional 402,793 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NMI news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 6,559 shares of NMI stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $195,523.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 453,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,512,813.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 6,559 shares of NMI stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $195,523.79. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 453,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,512,813.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Nicholas Daniel Realmuto sold 1,249 shares of NMI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $37,757.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,455 shares in the company, valued at $316,054.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,158 shares of company stock valued at $4,395,582 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NMIH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NMI from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on NMI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on NMI from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on NMI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.44.

Shares of NASDAQ NMIH opened at $31.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.06. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.28 and a twelve month high of $32.50.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $151.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.70 million. NMI had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 55.63%. NMI’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Analysts expect that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

