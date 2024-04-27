RWA Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $217,000 Investment in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 13.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 4.2% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 22,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the third quarter valued at approximately $904,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 95.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 17.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after buying an additional 5,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $408,512.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 367,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,915,408.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $408,512.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 367,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,915,408.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $558,782.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,518,336.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,715 shares of company stock worth $5,865,882. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZS. Barclays cut their price target on Zscaler from $259.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Zscaler from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp upgraded Zscaler from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zscaler from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.24.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Zscaler

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $177.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $198.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.25. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.93 and a 1-year high of $259.61. The company has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.37 and a beta of 0.80.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.56 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Zscaler Profile

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.