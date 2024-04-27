CNB Bank Decreases Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

CNB Bank lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 963 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.9% of CNB Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. CNB Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the third quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 21,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $386,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 79.8% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Advocate Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.7% during the third quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 34,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,981,000 after buying an additional 11,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rempart Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the third quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,246,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.05.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $193.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $555.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $190.36 and its 200-day moving average is $170.57. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $131.81 and a 1 year high of $200.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $294,926.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,873,288.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $294,926.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,873,288.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $1,101,861.90. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 59,456 shares in the company, valued at $10,864,394.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,020,696 shares of company stock valued at $186,794,151 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

