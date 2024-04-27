Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Trims Position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 12 West Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 1,659,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,373,000 after acquiring an additional 748,789 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 436,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,370,000 after purchasing an additional 246,952 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,046,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,761,000 after purchasing an additional 168,947 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,223,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 1,816.5% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 80,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,665,000 after buying an additional 76,147 shares during the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Shake Shack

In related news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.05, for a total value of $32,847.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,466.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 304 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.05, for a total value of $32,847.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,058 shares in the company, valued at $438,466.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.34, for a total value of $4,253,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 480,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,089,670.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 100,912 shares of company stock valued at $10,201,834. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SHAK shares. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Shake Shack from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $67.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.67.

Shake Shack Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of Shake Shack stock opened at $104.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Shake Shack Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.64 and a 1-year high of $110.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.42 and a 200-day moving average of $78.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 228.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.80.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $286.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Shake Shack’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

