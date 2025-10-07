Truist Financial Corp Buys 7,721 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 24.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,882 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,721 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $5,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 419 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 457 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 2,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter worth $42,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $122.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Zacks Research raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $167.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.32.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $242.83 on Tuesday. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $264.83. The company has a market capitalization of $51.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $185.62 and a 200 day moving average of $137.40.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The data storage provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 169.60% and a net margin of 16.15%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Seagate Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.500 EPS. Analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

In other news, EVP John Christopher Morris sold 377 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.26, for a total transaction of $79,645.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,238 shares in the company, valued at $2,796,659.88. This trade represents a 2.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.90, for a total transaction of $4,998,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 485,668 shares in the company, valued at $121,368,433.20. This trade represents a 3.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,935 shares of company stock worth $14,394,416. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Further Reading

