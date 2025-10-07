Meta Platforms, Inc. $META is Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s 5th Largest Position

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 3.3% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $6,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth $28,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 237.5% in the second quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 54 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on META. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $740.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $795.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $640.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $830.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $775.00, for a total value of $9,062,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 1,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,394,225. This represents a 86.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 15,847 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $769.38, for a total value of $12,192,364.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 213,146 shares of company stock valued at $164,209,720. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of META opened at $715.66 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $753.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $676.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $479.80 and a 52 week high of $796.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $1.39. The business had revenue of $47.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.55 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 39.99%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.16 earnings per share. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 7.60%.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

