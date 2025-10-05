Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 5,349 Shares of CrowdStrike $CRWD

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,349 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $18,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 20.4% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRWD. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $510.00 price target (up from $410.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $487.11.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $489.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $122.94 billion, a PE ratio of -411.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 115.12 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $446.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $440.01. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $283.80 and a 1 year high of $517.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.47, for a total value of $5,412,350.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 231,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,272,781.10. The trade was a 4.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 2,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.68, for a total value of $1,107,349.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 39,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,339,946.56. This represents a 5.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,816 shares of company stock valued at $62,606,356 in the last 90 days. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

