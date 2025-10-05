Equifax, Inc. $EFX Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Equifax were worth $13,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFX. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Impact Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 2.6% during the first quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 14.9% during the first quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,318 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 1.1% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 33,153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,075,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equifax Stock Up 2.0%

Equifax stock opened at $236.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Equifax, Inc. has a one year low of $199.98 and a one year high of $294.92.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. Equifax has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.870-1.970 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.330-7.630 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equifax, Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 48,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.71, for a total value of $11,665,891.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 142,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,533,591.12. This represents a 25.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EFX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $277.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Equifax from $296.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Equifax from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Equifax to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.47.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

