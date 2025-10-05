Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 32,440 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32,440 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $21,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth $333,089,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 30.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,316,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,233,240,000 after buying an additional 1,239,996 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,343,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $774,000,000 after buying an additional 709,557 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 738.2% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 759,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,766,000 after buying an additional 668,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 16,999.3% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 661,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,043,000 after acquiring an additional 657,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Waste Management from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. CIBC increased their price target on Waste Management from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Waste Management from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.17.

Waste Management Trading Up 1.3%

Waste Management stock opened at $219.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $224.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.26. The company has a market capitalization of $88.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.64. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.69 and a 52 week high of $242.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 34.37%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.96%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

