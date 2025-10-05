Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $18.38 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 264,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 30,970 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $18,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 335.0% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 237.7% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mark Lemasney sold 846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $63,365.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,267 shares in the company, valued at $694,098.30. This represents a 8.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $538,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 26,539 shares in the company, valued at $1,906,561.76. The trade was a 22.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,369 shares of company stock valued at $1,539,610. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NEE opened at $80.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.45. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $61.72 and a one year high of $86.00. The company has a market cap of $164.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.99 and a 200-day moving average of $71.28.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 22.84%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 79.37%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Mizuho set a $78.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Melius Research raised NextEra Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Melius began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.08.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

