Truist Financial Corp Sells 5,284 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,284 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $20,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westhampton Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 36.7% during the second quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $6,300,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $810.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $761.00 price objective (up previously from $754.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $890.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $781.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $817.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $600.00 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $476.49 and a 52-week high of $1,024.36. The stock has a market cap of $63.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $572.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $567.94.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $4.46. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 31.37%.The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $11.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.87%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

