HB Wealth Management LLC Buys 7,552 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,552 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elser Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,168,000. Cyr Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 103.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cyr Financial Inc. now owns 18,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 9,445 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 104.7% during the 2nd quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 4,251 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 108,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,322,000 after buying an additional 6,265 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0%

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $49.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.05. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.02 and a one year high of $51.09.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.