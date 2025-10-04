PFG Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS

PFG Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 211.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 109,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,435,000 after buying an additional 74,085 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 101,650.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $582,000. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 9,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $74.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.68. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $54.98 and a 12-month high of $74.77. The firm has a market cap of $107.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th were paid a $0.3597 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

