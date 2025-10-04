Greenleaf Trust Raises Holdings in National Grid Transco, PLC $NGG

Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid Transco, PLC (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in National Grid Transco were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Grid Transco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Grid Transco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Grid Transco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of National Grid Transco by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of National Grid Transco by 197.3% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. 4.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NGG. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of National Grid Transco in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Zacks Research downgraded National Grid Transco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.40.

NYSE NGG opened at $73.40 on Friday. National Grid Transco, PLC has a 1-year low of $55.82 and a 1-year high of $74.82. The company has a market capitalization of $72.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

