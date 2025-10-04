PFG Investments LLC Grows Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF $SCHA

PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2,244.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 11,939 shares in the last quarter. Golden Reserve Retirement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $23,698,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 22.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 108,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 19,466 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $424,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 20.9% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6%

SCHA stock opened at $28.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.13. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $20.04 and a 52 week high of $28.57.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

