PFG Investments LLC Sells 197 Shares of Trane Technologies plc $TT

PFG Investments LLC reduced its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 19.2% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 350.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 21,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,140,000 after buying an additional 16,485 shares during the period. BROOKFIELD Corp ON raised its position in Trane Technologies by 11.0% during the first quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 8,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its position in Trane Technologies by 17.5% during the first quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $424.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.10. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $298.15 and a 52-week high of $476.18. The company has a market capitalization of $94.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $421.53 and a 200-day moving average of $406.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 36.61%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.050-13.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 22,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $9,223,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 123,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,722,330. The trade was a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $544.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. HSBC downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $415.00 to $460.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $416.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $457.40.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

