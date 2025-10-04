Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $13.10 Million Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF $PAVE

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,772 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $13,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,854,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,619,000 after acquiring an additional 78,008 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,740,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,133,000 after acquiring an additional 260,800 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,823,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,788,000 after acquiring an additional 50,644 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,583,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,739,000 after acquiring an additional 133,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2,086.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,325,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,705 shares during the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PAVE stock opened at $47.94 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52-week low of $32.65 and a 52-week high of $46.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.69. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.24.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

