Truist Financial Corp Has $20.84 Million Holdings in Tractor Supply Company $TSCO

Truist Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 394,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 23,885 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $20,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bennett Selby Investments LP grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 14,932 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 93,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,936,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the period. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $308,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 18,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 4,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSCO. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Jonathan S. Estep sold 35,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $2,006,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 74,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,177,880. This trade represents a 32.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Denise L. Jackson sold 4,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $258,955.90. Following the transaction, the director owned 35,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,657.84. This trade represents a 11.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 146,500 shares of company stock worth $8,984,912. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $55.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.87. Tractor Supply Company has a 1-year low of $46.85 and a 1-year high of $63.99. The stock has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.73.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.83% and a net margin of 7.18%.The business had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Tractor Supply has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.180 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.10%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.