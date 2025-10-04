PFG Investments LLC Trims Position in Intuit Inc. $INTU

PFG Investments LLC trimmed its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 892 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citrine Capital LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at $291,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 61.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 5,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,568,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Intuit by 1.2% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 91,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,099,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the second quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 151,574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,384,000 after acquiring an additional 5,738 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $679.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $700.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $691.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $532.65 and a 12-month high of $813.70.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 20.55%.Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.99, for a total value of $27,929.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,606.69. This trade represents a 4.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.15, for a total value of $220,162.95. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,570,146.25. This represents a 2.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,785 shares of company stock worth $2,029,299 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $815.00 to $803.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $850.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $815.00 to $785.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $791.82.

Get Our Latest Report on INTU

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.