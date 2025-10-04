PFG Investments LLC Buys 7,273 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF $PDBC

PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,273 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 188.2% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 265,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 347.7% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 3,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $13.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.11. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $14.25.

About Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

