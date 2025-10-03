V Square Quantitative Management LLC Purchases 281 Shares of Okta, Inc. $OKTA

V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 126.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Okta by 325.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,699,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,308,000 after buying an additional 2,830,582 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the first quarter valued at about $199,918,000. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the first quarter valued at about $189,915,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Okta by 76.3% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,748,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,234,000 after buying an additional 1,189,222 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the first quarter valued at about $78,094,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Okta

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 31,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.33, for a total value of $2,951,605.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Jonathan James Addison sold 6,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $564,087.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive owned 7,067 shares in the company, valued at $654,474.87. This represents a 46.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 134,593 shares of company stock valued at $12,598,168. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Okta Stock Performance

Shares of Okta stock opened at $94.92 on Friday. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.92 and a 52 week high of $127.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 111.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.84.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. Okta had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 6.08%.The firm had revenue of $728,000 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Okta has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.330-3.380 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.750 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OKTA shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Okta from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Okta from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Okta presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.94.

About Okta

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

