EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 66.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,341 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,824 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $20,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EOG. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 180,300.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,804 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 16.6% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $242,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, Matrix Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 37.8% during the first quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 3,827 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $110.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.35. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.52 and a fifty-two week high of $138.18. The firm has a market cap of $60.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 25.25%.The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Melius Research initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price (up from $144.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Mizuho dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EOG Resources

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.