iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW Shares Sold by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 31.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,267 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IYW. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $236,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 629,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,083,000 after purchasing an additional 8,714 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 50,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC now owns 55,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,548,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 113,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,745,000 after purchasing an additional 11,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $198.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $117.55 and a 1-year high of $198.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $185.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.70.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

