HB Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in HP Inc. $HPQ

HB Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,185 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 2,816 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in HP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 492.6% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 141.4% in the first quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,282 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $920,471.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3 shares in the company, valued at $80.55. The trade was a 99.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HP Stock Performance

NYSE HPQ opened at $26.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.21 and a fifty-two week high of $39.79.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.69 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 262.03% and a net margin of 4.83%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. HP has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.870-0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on HP in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on HP from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of HP in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Dbs Bank lowered HP from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded HP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HP

HP Company Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.