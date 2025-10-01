Grandview Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Visa Inc. $V

Grandview Asset Management LLC raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,344 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 0.8% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 5.7% during the first quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of Visa by 14.5% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 455,183 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $159,523,000 after purchasing an additional 57,800 shares during the last quarter. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 5.9% during the first quarter. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC now owns 62,890 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $22,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 7.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 14,277,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,003,569,000 after purchasing an additional 955,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2.9% during the first quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total value of $697,328.54. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,102,438.50. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $341.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $344.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $346.51. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $273.24 and a 52 week high of $375.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.13. Visa had a net margin of 52.16% and a return on equity of 58.93%. The company had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on V. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Visa from $400.00 to $397.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Visa from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.96.

View Our Latest Analysis on V

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.