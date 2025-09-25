UMB Bank n.a. Acquires 1,393 Shares of Okta, Inc. $OKTA

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 46,433.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Okta were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in Okta by 19.6% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Okta by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Okta by 18.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $89.87 on Thursday. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.92 and a 1-year high of $127.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.01 and a 200 day moving average of $101.48. The firm has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 105.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.83.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. Okta had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $728,000 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Okta has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.330-3.380 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.750 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 3,348 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $301,889.16. Following the transaction, the insider owned 39,155 shares in the company, valued at $3,530,606.35. The trade was a 7.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Robert Kelleher sold 8,522 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $789,307.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,695.88. The trade was a 48.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,593 shares of company stock valued at $12,598,168 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OKTA shares. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Okta from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Okta from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Okta from $132.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Okta has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.25.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

