AutoZone, Inc. $AZO Holdings Increased by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 24.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,759,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,709,967,000 after purchasing an additional 13,643 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 936,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,296,000 after purchasing an additional 65,368 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 435,031.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 770,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,535,000 after purchasing an additional 770,005 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 349,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,870,000 after purchasing an additional 24,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 7,358.8% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 243,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,929,000 after purchasing an additional 239,970 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,875.90, for a total transaction of $11,627,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,337,007.50. The trade was a 50.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $4,900.00 to $4,775.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $4,504.00 to $4,499.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,100.00 target price (up from $3,850.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $4,000.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,519.46.

Shares of AZO opened at $4,176.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4,060.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,809.83. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,980.10 and a 52 week high of $4,388.11. The company has a market capitalization of $70.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.41.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 23rd. The company reported $48.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $50.52 by ($1.81). AutoZone had a net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 60.49%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $51.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

