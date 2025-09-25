Fox Corporation $FOX Position Lifted by CX Institutional

CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in FOX were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOX. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in FOX during the 1st quarter valued at $54,630,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in FOX by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,817,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,791,000 after acquiring an additional 497,544 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in FOX by 7,082.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 472,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,927,000 after acquiring an additional 466,330 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 281.6% during the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 470,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,793,000 after purchasing an additional 347,100 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,585,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,799,000 after purchasing an additional 249,246 shares during the period. 26.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
FOX Stock Down 2.0%
Shares of NASDAQ:FOX opened at $54.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.57. Fox Corporation has a 1-year low of $37.88 and a 1-year high of $57.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.91.
FOX Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a half year 25 dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 3rd. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is 11.41%.
FOX Profile
Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.
