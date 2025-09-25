Federal Realty Investment Trust $FRT Shares Purchased by CX Institutional

CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 143.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRT stock opened at $99.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.55. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $80.65 and a 12-month high of $118.09.

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.18. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 28.01%.The business had revenue of $302.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.39%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FRT. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Evercore ISI lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their target price for the company from $106.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.31.

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

