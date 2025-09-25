CX Institutional Raises Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. $SWK

CX Institutional raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 294.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1,138.5% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 830.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 160.5% during the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SWK opened at $75.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.16. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $53.91 and a one year high of $110.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.94.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 7.76%. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.550-4.750 EPS. Analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.83 dividend. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.40%.

SWK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.40.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

