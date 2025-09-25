Farther Finance Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF $BTC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:BTC – Free Report) by 87.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,697 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF by 219.1% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 27.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BTC opened at $50.25 on Thursday. Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $54.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.87.

The Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (BTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CoinDesk Bitcoin Cash Price index. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of Bitcoin, less expenses and liabilities. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in Bitcoin.

