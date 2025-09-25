Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $1.10 Million Position in Welltower Inc. $WELL

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 37.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WELL. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its position in shares of Welltower by 120.1% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 16,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,183 shares during the period. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WELL opened at $170.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.93. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.34 and a twelve month high of $173.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 12.18%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Welltower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.060-5.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is an increase from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 167.23%.

In other Welltower news, Director Andrew Gundlach bought 20,000 shares of Welltower stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $151.46 per share, for a total transaction of $3,029,200.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,029,200. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

WELL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Welltower from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Welltower from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Welltower from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Welltower in a research report on Friday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.42.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

