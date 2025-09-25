CX Institutional Has $125,000 Stock Position in KBR, Inc. $KBR

CX Institutional lessened its holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,607 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in KBR were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in KBR by 295.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 795 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of KBR by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 307,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of KBR by 697.0% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 27,314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 23,887 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in KBR by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,703 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in KBR by 22.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KBR opened at $49.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.97 and its 200-day moving average is $50.30. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. KBR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.89 and a 52-week high of $72.60.

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. KBR had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. KBR has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.780-3.88 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.91%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KBR shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of KBR from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of KBR from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. KeyCorp lowered KBR from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut KBR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.78.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

