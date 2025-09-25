CX Institutional Acquires 1,295 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF $IXN

CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 1,146.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXN opened at $101.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.95 and its 200 day moving average is $87.01. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $63.58 and a 12-month high of $103.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

