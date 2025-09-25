Celanese Corporation $CE Shares Acquired by CX Institutional

CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 663 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Celanese were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 122.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Celanese in the 4th quarter worth about $454,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Celanese by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Celanese by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 58,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after buying an additional 10,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CE opened at $42.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Celanese Corporation has a 1-year low of $36.29 and a 1-year high of $142.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -2.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.11.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. Celanese had a positive return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 16.30%.The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Celanese has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.100-1.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celanese Corporation will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 29th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.81%.

In other Celanese news, Director Timothy Go bought 1,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.25 per share, with a total value of $48,053.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,193.75. The trade was a 30.78% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Celanese from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Alembic Global Advisors set a $60.00 target price on Celanese in a report on Monday, August 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Celanese from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Celanese from $63.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.22.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

