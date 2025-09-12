Sea Limited Sponsored ADR $SE Stock Holdings Lifted by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,358 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $2,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its position in shares of SEA by 2,082.7% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 28,766,718 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $3,753,769,000 after buying an additional 27,448,779 shares during the last quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SEA by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 3,388,516 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $442,167,000 after buying an additional 111,400 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of SEA by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,219,713 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $420,140,000 after buying an additional 273,366 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter worth about $336,521,000. Finally, CoreView Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of SEA by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. CoreView Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,191,601 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $232,529,000 after buying an additional 195,225 shares during the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SEA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SEA from $200.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (up previously from $165.00) on shares of SEA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of SEA from $208.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $219.90 price objective (up previously from $178.20) on shares of SEA in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.85.

SEA Stock Up 1.8%

SEA stock opened at $196.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $115.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.84 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.95. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $78.51 and a 52 week high of $199.30.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. SEA had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SEA

(Free Report)

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.