NewEdge Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF $VONE

NewEdge Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 252,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,090,000 after buying an additional 28,556 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 243,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,720,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Flower City Capital grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Flower City Capital now owns 225,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,145,000 after buying an additional 13,131 shares in the last quarter. Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc now owns 162,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,220,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 140,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,719,000 after buying an additional 6,738 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

VONE stock opened at $299.44 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $218.75 and a one year high of $299.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.13.

Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a $0.7828 dividend. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

