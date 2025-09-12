NewEdge Advisors LLC Buys 2,342 Shares of Baker Hughes Company $BKR

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BKR. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 225.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 83,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 57,556 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 17,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 42,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 7,106 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 372,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,190,000 after purchasing an additional 22,183 shares in the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BKR shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $53.00 target price on Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Baker Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Baker Hughes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.29.

Baker Hughes Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:BKR opened at $46.97 on Friday. Baker Hughes Company has a twelve month low of $32.86 and a twelve month high of $49.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.65. The company has a market cap of $46.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.01.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 11.04%.The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Baker Hughes has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Baker Hughes Company will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 5th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently 30.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Baker Hughes news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 526,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total value of $23,390,150.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 667,593 shares in the company, valued at $29,654,481.06. This trade represents a 44.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Articles

