MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Sells 231,023 Shares of HP Inc. $HPQ

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lessened its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 45.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,216 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 231,023 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in HP were worth $7,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in HP during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HP during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Financial Freedom LLC grew its holdings in HP by 141.4% during the first quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in HP by 165.3% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of HP in a research note on Wednesday. Dbs Bank lowered shares of HP from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of HP from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of HP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.71.

NYSE HPQ opened at $28.38 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.54. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.21 and a 1 year high of $39.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.29.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. HP had a net margin of 4.83% and a negative return on equity of 262.03%. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. HP has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.870-0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

