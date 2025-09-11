Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,743 Packaging Corporation of America $PKG

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PKG. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 118.6% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 86.4% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 39.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America Stock Performance

Shares of Packaging Corporation of America stock opened at $213.25 on Thursday. Packaging Corporation of America has a one year low of $172.71 and a one year high of $250.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.54. The company has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $204.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.67.

Packaging Corporation of America Announces Dividend

Packaging Corporation of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.04. Packaging Corporation of America had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 10.47%.The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.800-2.800 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Packaging Corporation of America’s payout ratio is currently 49.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PKG shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Packaging Corporation of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $245.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Monday, June 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Packaging Corporation of America from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Packaging Corporation of America from $197.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Packaging Corporation of America from $239.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Packaging Corporation of America from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.40.

About Packaging Corporation of America

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

