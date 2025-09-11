Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Takes $1.76 Million Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. $CLH

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,762,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 30.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,293,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,043,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,704 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 134.0% in the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 227,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,742,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. LBP AM SA lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 137.4% in the first quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 193,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,166,000 after acquiring an additional 112,073 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 309.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 143,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,378,000 after acquiring an additional 108,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 32.0% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 448,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,446,000 after acquiring an additional 108,779 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLH. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $254.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $268.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.40.

In other news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 836 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.64, for a total value of $195,323.04. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,310,232.32. The trade was a 7.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Louis Battles bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $233.50 per share, for a total transaction of $467,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 82,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,359,718.50. This trade represents a 2.47% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLH opened at $235.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $178.29 and a twelve month high of $267.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.80.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

