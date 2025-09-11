Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Buys 453 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. $YUM

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 78.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.8% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.1% during the first quarter. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. now owns 3,614 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.3% during the first quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.8% during the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 9,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on YUM. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price target (down from $167.00) on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $164.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.23.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 2,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total transaction of $296,121.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,154.90. The trade was a 62.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Mezvinsky sold 272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total transaction of $40,332.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,231.40. This represents a 13.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,016 shares of company stock worth $4,271,543 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Stock Up 0.2%

YUM opened at $146.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.03. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.13 and a twelve month high of $163.30.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 18.11%.Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 56.02%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.